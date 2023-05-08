Lee Canyon Ski Resort experiencing its latest closing date in history

Lee Canyon is seen in this file photo.
Lee Canyon is seen in this file photo.(Lee Canyon/Facebook)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lee Canyon Ski Resort near Las Vegas says the area is experiencing its latest closing date in history.

On Friday, May 5, Lee Canyon said more fresh powder that the resort received this month added to the record season, bringing the snowfall to 266 inches in total.

In March, when the resort had welcomed 256 inches in total, Lee Canyon’s Jim Seely confirmed to FOX5 that it was record snowfall this season, breaking the previous record set in 2005.

As a result of the extra snow, Lee Canyon once again extended its season.

According to Lee Canyon, the ski resort has extended its season to Sunday, May 14, marking its latest closing date in history.

Lee Canyon noted that the resort hasn’t seen May skiing since the 2010-11 season when the resort opened October 7 and closed May 8. The 2010-11 season marked the resort’s longest season to date.

For more information, visit leecanyonlv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo Bills first-round draft pick Dalton Kincaid speaks to reporters during the NFL football...
High school in Las Vegas had more players selected in NFL Draft than any other in US
Las Vegas looks to ‘Nash Vegas’ to craft policies on bar-hopping
Las Vegas looks to ‘Nash Vegas’ to craft policies on bar-hopping
Boat ramps reopen, business boosted at Lake Mead with higher water levels
Boat ramps reopen, business boosted at Lake Mead with higher water levels
Former VGK player Max Pacioretty lists Las Vegas home for $12M
Ex-Golden Knights player Max Pacioretty sells $11M Las Vegas home
A CCSD Police vehicle is seen in this file photo.
Gun confiscated from student at Las Vegas elementary school

Latest News

Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs taking plea deal, prison in fatal DUI crash
This undated booking file photo provided by the Ada County Sheriff's Office shows Ammon Bundy...
Far-right activist Ammon Bundy’s latest standoff is in court
Las Vegas looks to ‘Nash Vegas’ to craft policies on bar-hopping
Las Vegas looks to ‘Nash Vegas’ to craft policies on bar-hopping
Boat ramps reopen, business boosted at Lake Mead with higher water levels
Boat ramps reopen, business boosted at Lake Mead with higher water levels