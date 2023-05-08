Lee Canyon Ski Resort experiencing its latest closing date in history

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lee Canyon Ski Resort near Las Vegas says the area is experiencing its latest closing date in history.

On Friday, May 5, Lee Canyon said more fresh powder that the resort received this month added to the record season, bringing the snowfall to 266 inches in total.

In March, when the resort had welcomed 256 inches in total, Lee Canyon’s Jim Seely confirmed to FOX5 that it was record snowfall this season, breaking the previous record set in 2005.

As a result of the extra snow, Lee Canyon once again extended its season.

According to Lee Canyon, the ski resort has extended its season to Sunday, May 14, marking its latest closing date in history.

Lee Canyon noted that the resort hasn’t seen May skiing since the 2010-11 season when the resort opened October 7 and closed May 8. The 2010-11 season marked the resort’s longest season to date.

