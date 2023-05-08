Las Vegas police say man died after crashing into ‘several landscaping boulders’

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:09 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man involved in a crash on Frank Sinatra Drive near Russell Road on Thursday died of his injuries Friday, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the scene of the crash around 2:43 p.m. May 4 after the vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into “several large landscaping boulders” before the vehicle got stuck on top of a boulder. vehicle

An occupant in the car fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Later that day, police said the registered owner of the vehicle was transported to Southern Hills Hospital due to abdominal pain.

Once at the hospital, police said in a release that the man’s condition deteriorated and he was subsequently transported to Sunrise Hospital’s Trauma for “a higher level of care.”

The male, identified by police as a 41-year-old resident of Mesa, Arizona, was pronounced deceased by medical personnel on May 5.

According to police, the Clark County Coroner’s office informed officers that they learned from hospital staff that the man was being treated for injuries he sustained after being involved in a vehicle crash.

“The decedent has not been confirmed as the driver of the Subaru at the time of the collision,” police said in the release.

The crash remains under investigation by Las Vegas police.

