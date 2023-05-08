Las Vegas man sentenced to 13 years for meth trafficking conspiracy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Gregorio Godinez, 40, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. United States District Judge Andrew P. Gordon presided over the sentencing hearing.

According to court documents and admissions made in court by Godinez, on multiple occasions in 2019, he conspired to sell methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. On July 2, 2019, he possessed and attempted to sell 880 grams of meth. During that drug sale, he had a 9mm pistol. In total, Godinez sold 1,935 grams of meth.

Co-defendant Jonathan Garcia pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 months in prison and co-defendant Elio Ramirez-Guerro pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 80 months in prison. United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Acting Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives made the announcement.

The ATF investigated the case and Assistant United States Attorney Kimberly Sokolich prosecuted the case.

