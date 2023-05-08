Las Vegas man sentenced to 13 years for meth trafficking conspiracy

Prison bars
Prison bars(Action News 5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:44 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Gregorio Godinez, 40, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. United States District Judge Andrew P. Gordon presided over the sentencing hearing.

According to court documents and admissions made in court by Godinez, on multiple occasions in 2019, he conspired to sell methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. On July 2, 2019, he possessed and attempted to sell 880 grams of meth. During that drug sale, he had a 9mm pistol. In total, Godinez sold 1,935 grams of meth.

Co-defendant Jonathan Garcia pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 months in prison and co-defendant Elio Ramirez-Guerro pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 80 months in prison. United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Acting Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives made the announcement.

The ATF investigated the case and Assistant United States Attorney Kimberly Sokolich prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas looks to ‘Nash Vegas’ to craft policies on bar-hopping
Las Vegas looks to ‘Nash Vegas’ to craft policies on bar-hopping
Buffalo Bills first-round draft pick Dalton Kincaid speaks to reporters during the NFL football...
High school in Las Vegas had more players selected in NFL Draft than any other in US
Boat ramps reopen, business boosted at Lake Mead with higher water levels
Boat ramps reopen, business boosted at Lake Mead with higher water levels
Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs taking plea deal, prison in fatal DUI crash
Vanessa Aguiar is graduating from Arizona State University with degrees in philosophy,...
Quadruple threat: College student graduating with 4 degrees, plans to attend law school

Latest News

Jorge Antonio Rosales-Torres. 42
Mohave County man arrested for first degree murder
FOX5 News at 1:30pm - 2pm
Las Vegas police investigate after adult shot at northeast valley middle school
Las Vegas police investigate after adult shot at northeast valley middle school
CCSD superintendent: Victim in shooting at Las Vegas middle school was staff member
Distracted driving
Nevada ranks 2nd in least distracted drivers, study claims