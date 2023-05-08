Highest-rated free things to do in Nevada, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - Whether for the weekend around town or to add to your out-of-town itinerary, free things to do are good. With the ever-rising costs of gas and food, the idea of disposable income can feel like a distant fantasy.

The cost-of-living continues to rise across the country, forcing each dollar earned to stretch further. While vacations are undoubtedly beneficial for mental health, maintaining savings, paying down debts amid inflation, and regular expenses likely take precedence. But, not everything enjoyable has to come at a high price. In fact, there’s probably a roster of completely free things to do in your current area.

Think about the most common entries on a vacation getaway itinerary: Sight-seeing, touring landmarks, or completing a nature walk. Or, maybe you’re just aiming to relax and want some peace and quiet.

The truth is: Whether you’re a history buff or aching to dip your toes in some cool water, you can find all this and more without swiping your card. Find and plan your next highly rated free activity in Nevada on Tripadvisor, as compiled by Stacker. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. Flamingo Wildlife Habitat

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,399)

- Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas • Zoos

- Address: 3555 Las Vegas Blvd S Flamingo Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8901

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Palazzo Resort Casino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,462)

- Type of activity: Casinos

- Address: 3325 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

-1414- Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Peppermill Casino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,195)

- Type of activity: Casinos

- Address: 2707 S Virginia St Peppermill Resort Spa Casino, Reno, NV 89502-4284

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Downtown Container Park

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,243)

- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Shopping Malls

- Address: 707 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5615

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. The Cosmopolitan Casino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,957)

- Type of activity: Casinos

- Address: 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4309

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Atlantis Casino

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,060)

- Type of activity: Casinos

- Address: 3800 S Virginia St in Atlantis Casino Resort & Spa, Reno, NV 89502-6082

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Truckee River Walk

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,246)

- Type of activity: Historic Walking Areas

- Address: Arlington Avenue at Island Avenue Wingfield Park, Reno, NV 89501

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Las Vegas South Premium Outlets

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,422)

- Type of activity: Factory Outlets

- Address: 7400 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89123-1000

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Don Laughlin’s Classic Car Collection

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,095)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 500 S Casino Dr Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort, Laughlin, NV 89029

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,824)

- Type of activity: Shopping Malls

- Address: 3663 Las Vegas Blvd S Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1920

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Paris Las Vegas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (4,451)

- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Casinos

- Address: 3655 Las Vegas Blvd S Paris Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4345

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Casino At The Venetian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,865)

- Type of activity: Casinos

- Address: 3355 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8941

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Las Vegas Downtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,279)

- Type of activity: Neighborhoods

- Address: not available

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Counts Kustoms

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,027)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 2714 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1004

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Ellis Island Casino & Brewery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,011)

- Type of activity: Breweries • Casinos

- Address: 4178 Koval Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4568

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Fashion Show Las Vegas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,162)

- Type of activity: Shopping Malls

- Address: 3200 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste. 600, Las Vegas, NV 89109-2612

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Casino at Bellagio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,337)

- Type of activity: Casinos

- Address: 3600 Las Vegas Blvd S Bellagio, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4303

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Forum Shops at Caesars Palace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,650)

- Type of activity: Shopping Malls

- Address: 3570 Las Vegas Blvd S Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8924

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Shelby American, Inc.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,520)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 6405 Ensworth St, Las Vegas, NV 89119-3211

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,458)

- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

- Address: 5100 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89119-3232

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Mount Charleston

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,483)

- Type of activity: Mountains

- Address: Robbers Roost Trail, Las Vegas, NV 89109

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,858)

- Type of activity: Shopping Malls

- Address: 3377 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8910

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Pinball Hall of Fame

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,991)

- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

- Address: 1610 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119-6550

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Mirage Volcano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,012)

- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

- Address: 3400 Las Vegas Blvd S Mirage Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8907

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Wynn Las Vegas Casino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,428)

- Type of activity: Casinos

- Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1967

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Hoover Dam Bypass

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11,565)

- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Bridges

- Address: not available- Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Fremont Street Experience

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44,965)

- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Historic Walking Areas

- Address: 425 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5620

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. The Strip

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34,920)

- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Historic Walking Areas

- Address: S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14,700)

- Type of activity: Gardens- Address: 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S Bellagio, Las Vegas, NV 89109

- Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Fountains of Bellagio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92,117)

- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Fountains

- Address: 3600 Las Vegas Blvd S Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4303

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.