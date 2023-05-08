Clark County School District bus involved in two-vehicle crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County School District bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle in the south Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon.

According to LVMPD, the crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. near E. Cactus Ave. and S. Jones Blvd. The other vehicle was described as a silver sedan.

It is unclear if there were any injuries. This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.