Clark County School District bus involved in two-vehicle crash

A Clark County school bus was involved in a crash
A Clark County school bus was involved in a crash(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:38 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County School District bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle in the south Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon.

According to LVMPD, the crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. near E. Cactus Ave. and S. Jones Blvd. The other vehicle was described as a silver sedan.

It is unclear if there were any injuries. This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

