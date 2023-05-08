Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Las Vegas metro area

Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Stacker
Published: May. 8, 2023
(Stacker) - It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic became a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. Since then, increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of March 2023. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by 3% to $334,994. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#12. Mount Charleston, NV

- 1-year price change: -$9,622 (-1.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$169,314 (+47.7%)

- Typical home value: $524,498 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Henderson, NV

- 1-year price change: -$6,940 (-1.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$136,032 (+42.3%)

- Typical home value: $457,688 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Las Vegas, NV

- 1-year price change: -$6,551 (-1.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$123,996 (+46.3%)

- Typical home value: $391,954 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Jean, NV

- 1-year price change: -$5,591 (-2.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$57,342 (+33.6%)

- Typical home value: $227,834 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Moapa, NV

- 1-year price change: -$5,447 (-1.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$77,072 (+28.8%)

- Typical home value: $344,677 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Mesquite, NV

- 1-year price change: -$3,227 (-0.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$125,255 (+51.1%)

- Typical home value: $370,335 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#6. North Las Vegas, NV

- 1-year price change: -$1,400 (-0.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$127,550 (+50.9%)

- Typical home value: $378,249 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Boulder City, NV

- 1-year price change: +$960 (+0.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$124,651 (+40.1%)

- Typical home value: $435,177 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Bunkerville, NV

- 1-year price change: +$1,340 (+0.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$104,030 (+42.5%)

- Typical home value: $348,789 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Logandale, NV

- 1-year price change: +$1,635 (+0.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$143,028 (+47.3%)

- Typical home value: $445,496 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Overton, NV

- 1-year price change: +$4,960 (+1.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$106,372 (+56.4%)

- Typical home value: $294,934 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Laughlin, NV

- 1-year price change: +$7,422 (+3.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$96,102 (+62.1%)

- Typical home value: $250,779 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

