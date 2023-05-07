Forecast Outlook-5/7/23

Sunny With Lighter Winds Sunday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:11 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The low that has keep our area under windy conditions for the last week is finally moving away heading northeast.

That means our winds will be much lighter Sunday at least in the Las Vegas area.

Sunny skies with a few high level clouds will be what we can look forward to.

Daytime temperatures will be up about 7 degrees compared to yesterday.

Enjoy the light wind Sunday because windy conditions return Monday and Tuesday.

A fast moving low will create gusts once again areawide with the strongest gusts in the San Bernardino area.

After that low passes temperatures will dip on Wednesday back into the upper 70′s.

That will be followed by a warming trend that will push our daytime temperatures into the upper 80′s and 90′s by next weekend.

The UV index for Sunday is 8 or very high.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo Bills first-round draft pick Dalton Kincaid speaks to reporters during the NFL football...
High school in Las Vegas had more players selected in NFL Draft than any other in US
Former VGK player Max Pacioretty lists Las Vegas home for $12M
NHL’s Max Pacioretty sells $11M Las Vegas home
A CCSD Police vehicle is seen in this file photo.
Gun confiscated from student at Las Vegas elementary school
Las Vegas looks to ‘Nash Vegas’ to craft policies on bar-hopping
Las Vegas looks to ‘Nash Vegas’ to craft policies on bar-hopping
Boat ramps reopen, business boosted at Lake Mead with higher water levels
Boat ramps reopen, business boosted at Lake Mead with higher water levels

Latest News

FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-5/6/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-5/6/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 5/6-7/2023
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 5/5/2023