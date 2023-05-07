Forecast Outlook-5/7/23

The low that has keep our area under windy conditions for the last week is finally moving away heading northeast.

That means our winds will be much lighter Sunday at least in the Las Vegas area.

Sunny skies with a few high level clouds will be what we can look forward to.

Daytime temperatures will be up about 7 degrees compared to yesterday.

Enjoy the light wind Sunday because windy conditions return Monday and Tuesday.

A fast moving low will create gusts once again areawide with the strongest gusts in the San Bernardino area.

After that low passes temperatures will dip on Wednesday back into the upper 70′s.

That will be followed by a warming trend that will push our daytime temperatures into the upper 80′s and 90′s by next weekend.

The UV index for Sunday is 8 or very high.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.