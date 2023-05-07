Forecast Outlook-5/7/23

Wind Returns Monday & Tuesday
By Les Krifaton
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:27 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Got a taste of what it feels like without any heavy wind on Sunday.

Through Sunday afternoon the strongest gust was 18 MPH.

There was lots in the way of blue skies even with a low pressure trough starting to move east.

The lighter winds will be short lived.

By tomorrow afternoon a shortwave moves through stirring up the atmosphere once again.

Forecast wind gusts for Monday and Tuesday are up at 30 MPH.

On Wednesday the daytime temperature cools by a few degrees as a low pressure and its associated cold front slides through.

After that our daytime highs will start to move back up.

By Friday we will be in the 90′s and we’ll stay in the 90′s all weekend including Mother’s Day.

The UV Index for Monday is 10 or very high.

