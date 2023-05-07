Forecast Outlook-5/6/23

Less Wind & Warmer Sunday
FOX5 Weather test 0224
FOX5 Weather test 0224
By Les Krifaton
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:19 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A low north of of us will continue to impact our weather through midweek.

At least on Sunday wind will be light and daytime temperatures will return to the 80′s.

Scattered showers around central Nevada are moving east and in its wake we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday the wind returns thanks to a low dropping down from the Gulf of Alaska.

Along with the wind we’ll see some cooling by Wednesday.

Starting Thursday high pressure will take over and we will begin to see warmer temperatures.

By next weekend we will be in at least the low to mid 90′s.

The UV Index for Sunday is 8 or very high.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo Bills first-round draft pick Dalton Kincaid speaks to reporters during the NFL football...
High school in Las Vegas had more players selected in NFL Draft than any other in US
Pancakes breakfast generic
3 Las Vegas Valley restaurants make list of ‘Top 100 Brunch Spots’ in US
A CCSD Police vehicle is seen in this file photo.
Gun confiscated from student at Las Vegas elementary school
West Career and Technical Academy
West Las Vegas Valley high school lockdown lifted after ‘suspicious situation’
Former VGK player Max Pacioretty lists Las Vegas home for $12M
NHL’s Max Pacioretty sells $11M Las Vegas home

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-5/6/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 5/6-7/2023
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 5/5/2023
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 5/3/2023