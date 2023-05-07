Forecast Outlook-5/6/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A low north of of us will continue to impact our weather through midweek.

At least on Sunday wind will be light and daytime temperatures will return to the 80′s.

Scattered showers around central Nevada are moving east and in its wake we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday the wind returns thanks to a low dropping down from the Gulf of Alaska.

Along with the wind we’ll see some cooling by Wednesday.

Starting Thursday high pressure will take over and we will begin to see warmer temperatures.

By next weekend we will be in at least the low to mid 90′s.

The UV Index for Sunday is 8 or very high.

