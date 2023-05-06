A Week with the Goodmans: What’s next for them, and what will their legacy be? — PART 5

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Our week with the Goodmans concludes as Mayor Carolyn Goodman discusses facing term limits that will lead to her leaving office next year.

The couple also talks about what’s next for them, and they answer the question of what their legacy might be.

Oscar Goodman explains that he’s not retired, and Carolyn Goodman addresses what was her biggest priority when she took office.

Watch PART 1: How the Goodmans landed on Las Vegas

Watch PART 2: Secrets of a six-decade marriage

Watch PART 3: Tough love advice for major league sports

Watch PART 4: How politics changed over the last 20 years

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.