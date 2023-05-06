UNLV police arrest two for stealing golf carts

Lewis Jefferson Rand, 27, and Jonathan David Coleman, 26
Lewis Jefferson Rand, 27, and Jonathan David Coleman, 26(University Police Services)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:29 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - University police detectives arrested a pair of suspects on May 4 for allegedly stealing two golf carts from the UNLV campus late last month.

According to a media release, the two individuals, Lewis Jefferson Rand, 27, and Jonathan David Coleman, 26, are not affiliated with the university or the campus. At the time of their arrest, they were in possession of a stolen handgun, a large quantity of methamphetamine and various other illegal narcotics. Both subjects were arrested without incident and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of grand larceny - auto, possession of narcotics and possession of stolen property - firearm.

UNLV police recovered these allegedly stolen items
UNLV police recovered these allegedly stolen items(University Police Services)

University police also recovered a large quantity of construction tools and new wireless electronic equipment that investigators said came from a construction site. Anyone who might be a recent victim of larceny of these items or is familiar with these individuals is asked to contact the University Police Detective Bureau at (702) 895-3668.

