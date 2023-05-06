RTC provides security update to keep drivers, public transit riders safe

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Regional Transportation Commission bus driver Chase Pruitt says drivers are concerned about the latest incident of violence this week. A suspect fired a gun and injured one person inside an RTC bus. Pruitt is supporting another driver’s idea of giving security guards arrest powers, saying there isn’t much they can do if there is an incident.

“This incident that just happened with the shooting, the driver is still at large. Everybody is wondering every day when they come out there, what are we going to experience,” said Pruitt.

Pruitt says he is not critical of RTC management but wants more done to improve safety. On Friday, the RTC responded to some of FOX5′s questions, including the idea of giving security guards arrest powers.

“The RTC is prohibited by statute from having transit police. However, we currently partner with local law enforcement to address violent incidents in our transit system. Like many transit systems around the United States, they partner with local law enforcement as the experts to supplement their security services. As resources become available, this is something that we look to expand,” said RTC Deputy CEO Francis Julien.

Julien also said, “Today, we spend approximately $13 million annually on contracted security services whose officers patrol our transit system. We provide real-time access to our surveillance system for law enforcement agencies, and we manage Transit Watch on our rideRTC app where passengers can report suspicious activity. In addition, we recently discussed enhanced security measures with bus drivers, security staff, and our team. We will continue collaborating closely with law enforcement on incidents in our transit system.”

Pruitt said drivers have also had to work hard to deal with several situations, from people sleeping on buses to people wanting to bring aggressive dogs on a bus to those who get upset with drivers over bus fare.

“What the drivers are mainly doing is basically trying to de-escalate incidents. If someone doesn’t have money to pay the fare, we’re basically letting them, just saying go ahead and get on the bus,” said Pruitt.

FOX5 asked RTC about adding more security guards and asked for more details about a “panic button.”

“The answer to both of these questions is that we are looking at both options to help improve security throughout our transit system. We don’t have specific details as we work through funding and logistics, but we are piloting the panic button mentioned that would essentially give the driver direct and immediate communication with dispatchers, security and police all at once in case of an emergency,” said Julien.

