Las Vegas looks to ‘Nash Vegas’ to craft policies on bar-hopping

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Entertainment Capital of the World is looking to Music City for developing stretches of neighborhood bars where people can “bar-hop” and enjoy live music.

The proposal would allow numerous bars to operate in commercial centers. Clark County bars, taverns and supper clubs outside of the resort corridor and the Las Vegas Strip face restrictions such as distance separation requirements. Depending on surrounding areas, distances may be as high as 1,500 to 2,000 feet between establishments. Two areas granted distance exceptions are the shopping centers of Downtown Summerlin and Town Square.

County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick urged business development officials to reach out to Nashville leaders to help craft policies that would prove successful for Las Vegas.

“See what some of the competition is doing. We want to keep our competitive advantage,” Kirkpatrick said.

Commissioner Justin Jones also called for other neighborhoods to be added to the list of areas for ordinance changes.

County officials have set their sights on Commercial Center as one of the redevelopment areas for numerous new bars. Clark County recently changed its zoning rules to allow several “taverns” with tabletop gaming, all to revitalize the aging property and spur new investment.

“I think there are 100 businesses in there. I would say we could certainly have 20 or 30 [bars],” said Commissioner Tick Segerblom.

“Historically, you don’t want bars too close together. There’s always been a distance separation. What we’re trying to do is create a place for locals to just hang out and have fun. From my perspective, the closer the area and more compact, the better: people don’t have to drive around. You can just go somewhere and park. Hopefully you could Uber, go in and drink and take an Uber home,” he said.

Segerblom notes that stretches of bars must make sense for the area, and the commissioner in charge of the area would spearhead redevelopment.

Derek Stonebarger, the owner of Rebar in the Arts District, is working to open up his concept called “Artie’s” at Commercial Center, with a 24-hour steakhouse and art gallery. He said that numerous bars and restaurants have shown interest.

“It’s a smart business move on the county’s part. It worked in in the Arts District. I think the future is very bright for Commercial Center. A lot of times if you’re going to travel around the town and go to a bunch of bars, you walk a really thin line of whether you’re going to be buying six or eight Ubers. But when everything’s concentrated in one area, it just makes sense. It’s a better night out and we can all share customers. That’s what we do in the Arts District,” Stonebarger said, hoping other small businesses and entrepreneurs can add to the area.

Artie’s will have a community event from 7 to 10 p.m. on May 18, partnering with county officials.

Business licensing officials will present options to Clark County commissioners in a span of six weeks.

