Forecast Outlook-5/6/23

Windy & Dry Saturday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:14 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -There is some active weather in northern Nevada but none of it is expected here in Las Vegas Saturday.

Here we will experience some cloudy periods with wind gusts at times ranging between 25 and 35 MPH.

Our Saturday high is trending about about 10 degrees below normal.

Saturday night the wind will linger but slowly weaken as high pressure starts to strengthen.

Sunday looks nice with lighter wind with temperatures in the 80′s.

Temperatures will continue to rise Monday thanks to the high pressure.

By Tuesday into Tuesday night an area of low pressure will push through producing breezy conditions.

Wednesday our temperature bottoms out at around 80 degrees.

Warming begins Thursday as we slowly build our way back to seasonal temperatures.

The UV Index for Saturday is 8 or very high.

