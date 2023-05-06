Forecast Outlook- 5/5/2023

Gusty Wind on Saturday With Temperatures Climbing on Sunday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Sam Argier
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:24 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Temperatures are on the rise with the strongest wind this weekend on Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy with wind gusts in the 25-35 mph range around the Las Vegas Valley. Saturday’s forecast high is at 75° with Sunday climbing to 80°. We’ll see less wind and more sunshine on Sunday.

The wind will be back early next week with gusts back into the 30 mph range Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures rebound back into the mid to low 80s. We’ll see a brief temperature dip on Wednesday with forecast highs falling back into the upper 70s.

We’ll warm it back up again later next week with highs back in the 90s as we head into Mother’s Day Weekend.

