‘Clean Slate’ program gives new leases on life

"Clean Slate" program seeks to seal some records
"Clean Slate" program seeks to seal some records(FOX5)
By Mike Allen
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:42 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada is helping people with criminal backgrounds seal parts of their records.

The “Clean Slate” program lets people like Malik, who asked FOX5 only to refer to him by his first name, do things that most people take for granted.

“I would go to a job interview and they would do the background check,” Malik said. “But there were things on my record that I didn’t know.”

The things employers would find wound up disqualifying Malik from jobs he wanted to take.

“You would be surprised at how much a record can help or can hinder somebody,” Jason Fisher, an attorney for Legal Aid, told FOX5. “They apply for a job and they get denied because there’s a blemish on their record.”

Those blemishes can be things like marijuana possession, traffic violations and charges that were acquitted or dismissed. Fisher works with courts and law enforcement to seal those charges.

“Everything is focused on getting a clean slate, giving them a fresh start, and giving them an opportunity to move on with their lives,” Fisher said.

“It gives me a new insight on where I’m going,” Malik said. “Not where I’ve been.”

Malik says his new lease on life has given him a chance to work with kids and steer them down the right path.

“Now I choose to be a helper,” he said. “I want to interrupt the program of them going down a negative road.”

After getting a hand up, Malik now plans on paying it forward.

“If (Jason) helped me, I help somebody,” he said. “And whoever I help, they help someone else. It keeps going. It’s a chain.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo Bills first-round draft pick Dalton Kincaid speaks to reporters during the NFL football...
High school in Las Vegas had more players selected in NFL Draft than any other in US
Generic Concert Photo (Source: Pixabay)
Several Las Vegas shows included in Live Nation’s $25 ticket week
Pancakes breakfast generic
3 Las Vegas Valley restaurants make list of ‘Top 100 Brunch Spots’ in US
Police: ‘Wanted suspect’ taken into custody after barricade near Lake Mead, Lamb
Police: ‘Wanted suspect’ taken into custody after barricade near Lake Mead, Lamb
Las Vegas business discusses impact of Oakland A’s ballpark deal
MGM Resorts CEO says A’s could bring 400K more tourists to Las Vegas each year

Latest News

RTC bus drivers are concerned for their safety
RTC provides security update to keep drivers, public transit riders safe
RTC provides security update to keep drivers, public transit riders safe
John Huck concludes his week of stories on The Goodmans
A Week with the Goodmans: What’s next for them, and what will their legacy be? — PART 5
Lewis Jefferson Rand, 27, and Jonathan David Coleman, 26
UNLV police arrest two for stealing golf carts