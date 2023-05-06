‘Clean Slate’ program gives new leases on life

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada is helping people with criminal backgrounds seal parts of their records.

The “Clean Slate” program lets people like Malik, who asked FOX5 only to refer to him by his first name, do things that most people take for granted.

“I would go to a job interview and they would do the background check,” Malik said. “But there were things on my record that I didn’t know.”

The things employers would find wound up disqualifying Malik from jobs he wanted to take.

“You would be surprised at how much a record can help or can hinder somebody,” Jason Fisher, an attorney for Legal Aid, told FOX5. “They apply for a job and they get denied because there’s a blemish on their record.”

Those blemishes can be things like marijuana possession, traffic violations and charges that were acquitted or dismissed. Fisher works with courts and law enforcement to seal those charges.

“Everything is focused on getting a clean slate, giving them a fresh start, and giving them an opportunity to move on with their lives,” Fisher said.

“It gives me a new insight on where I’m going,” Malik said. “Not where I’ve been.”

Malik says his new lease on life has given him a chance to work with kids and steer them down the right path.

“Now I choose to be a helper,” he said. “I want to interrupt the program of them going down a negative road.”

After getting a hand up, Malik now plans on paying it forward.

“If (Jason) helped me, I help somebody,” he said. “And whoever I help, they help someone else. It keeps going. It’s a chain.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.