West Las Vegas Valley high school on lockdown for ‘suspicious situation’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A magnet high school in the west Las Vegas valley went on a lockdown on Friday due to a “suspicious situation,” according to Las Vegas police.

Western Career and Technical Academy, located on the 11900 block of W. Charleston Blvd., went on lockdown after multiple people reported by text that someone had a firearm on campus. Further investigation revealed that the threat may have been connected to one that circulated online the day before. LVMPD referred to it as a “hard lockdown.”

Principal Amy Dockter-Rozar sent the following statement to students and parents at the school:

As always, I want to keep you informed of important issues and events that take place in and around our school. Our school is currently on soft lockdown due to a rumored threat. All students are safe. The threat has not been substantiated. I will update you if we have any additional information to share. Police are investigating on campus out of an abundance of caution. Please encourage your child to report any perceived threat. Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.

No weapon or threat was located. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

