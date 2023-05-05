A Week with the Goodmans: How politics changed over the last 20 years — PART 4

Our week with the Goodmans continues as they discuss their respective time in office and how politics has changed in the last 20 years.
By John Huck
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:37 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Our week with the Goodmans continues as they discuss their respective time in office and how politics has changed in the last 20 years.

Both recount how they were persuaded to run for local office. For Carolyn Goodman, her children pushed her to run. For Oscar, it was a sense that it was time to transition--from mob lawyer to mayor.

The Mayors also reflect on some of the more controversial statements they have made while in office, and why neither one is backing down from those comments now.

