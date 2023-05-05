Thousands in need of senior affordable housing in Clark County; what is being done to address the demand

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Last month, Clark County announced details on land for the development of a new affordable housing property, but there is still a huge need.

According to a 2022 report from the nonprofit national low-income housing coalition, Nevada has the highest percentage of extremely low-income renters who are paying more than half their income on housing costs. Over 80% of the population spends far more than they can afford on rent.

“I am 70 years old, and I need to find housing in Las Vegas, but for seniors, it is not easy to get,” said Las Vegas resident Louise Hill.

Safe, secure and affordable housing was a necessity for Hill, but it was hard to find.

“I started calling around and was stunned to find that some of the places have a four-year waiting list,” Hill said.

Hill was renting a condo until last January, until the owners let her know they were selling the place she had called home for 11 years.

“There was just a few weeks of uncertainty, but in my heart, I was hoping for the positive in it,” Hill said.

She was on the waitlist at one of the Ovation properties, which are affordable apartments for seniors.

“It was a chance for me to get into the apartment, so I came right down and we went through the process, and I got the apartment,” Hill said.

This Ovation property that Hill now lives in is similar to the one the county has just approved to be built on Eastern and Pebble. Commissioner Michael Naft said while this is a start to addressing the need, they are still about 85,000 affordable housing units short in Clark County.

“That is a tremendous need that has happened over a long period of time,” he said. Naft explained why there is such a vast need.

“I think for so many of us who rely on social security when you get to retirement age, you are finding out that is just not enough in this climate,” said Naft.

Commissioners voted to secure 120 million dollars specifically for the purpose of closing the gap for over 30 housing developments under its welcome home initiative. Over 3,000 units will be built for this vulnerable population and to see the details on this ‘welcome home’ program and to apply to get on the wait list, click HERE.

