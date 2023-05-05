Technician job fair coming to Henderson

By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the construction and mining industries booming in Nevada, Empire Southwest will hold a job fair for qualified technicians and other skilled trade candidates.

According to a media release, Empire--formerly known as Cashman Equipment Company--serves territory including Nevada, Arizona and parts of California. Empire cited “growth opportunities in one of the country’s fastest-growing areas” as motivation for holding the job fair.

The job fair will take place on Saturday, May 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Qualified candidates are invited to attend on-site interviews with recruiters and hiring managers at The Cat Rental Store, located at 3306 Saint Rose Parkway, Henderson, NV 89052.

Empire said that “technicians, mechanics, machinists and welders experienced in heavy equipment, earthmoving, construction and mining are highly encouraged to apply for more than 100 open positions across the territory.”

Interested candidates can register to attend the job fair, browse open positions or submit an interest form at cashmanequipment.com/job-fair.

