Sportsbooks now favor Golden Knights to win Stanley Cup

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After a convincing victory over the Edmonton Oilers in game one of its NHL second-round playoff series, sportsbooks have tabbed the Las Vegas Golden Knights as favorites to take home the Stanley Cup.

BetMGM lists the Golden Knights and the Oilers as co-favorites at +450 odds. Caesar’s Sportsbook has VGK and the eastern conference’s Carolina Hurricanes as co-favorites, also at +450 odds. The Knights are also favored at Station Casinos and co-favorites at the Westgate SuperBook.

At the start of the playoffs, the Golden Knights had +1000 odds to win the championship. Those odds fell sharply after the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche, a pair of favorites, were both upset in the first round.

Game two between VGK and Edmonton is set for Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.