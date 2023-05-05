Sportsbooks now favor Golden Knights to win Stanley Cup

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, left, celebrates after scoring against the Edmonton...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, left, celebrates after scoring against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:08 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After a convincing victory over the Edmonton Oilers in game one of its NHL second-round playoff series, sportsbooks have tabbed the Las Vegas Golden Knights as favorites to take home the Stanley Cup.

BetMGM lists the Golden Knights and the Oilers as co-favorites at +450 odds. Caesar’s Sportsbook has VGK and the eastern conference’s Carolina Hurricanes as co-favorites, also at +450 odds. The Knights are also favored at Station Casinos and co-favorites at the Westgate SuperBook.

At the start of the playoffs, the Golden Knights had +1000 odds to win the championship. Those odds fell sharply after the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche, a pair of favorites, were both upset in the first round.

Game two between VGK and Edmonton is set for Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

