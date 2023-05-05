Saving lives made easier: Effects of Narcan’s increased availability

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The nasal spray designed to save the life of someone experiencing an opioid overdose, called Narcan, will soon be available over-the-counter.

If you want to get trained on how to use the spray, there are online courses available through the American Red Cross and the Southern Nevada Health District.

“If you want to administer something to reverse a potential opioid overdose, (the spray is) designed to be very easy to use,” Red Cross Divisional Chief Medical Officer Walter Kelley told FOX5 Thursday.

Kelley says it’s more important now than ever to be ready in case someone near you overdoses.

“This is unfortunately an increasing area of concern in our communities,” Kelley said, “And people want to know that they’ve been empowered to respond to those.”

The Red Cross’ course, which lasts about 45 minutes, was first introduced in 2018, when Narcan spray bottles were only available via prescription.

“And now they’re not,” Kelley said. “So I actually keep it here at my house. I think everyone should. And now that it’s widely available, I think we’re going to see more and more uptake in the community.”

The goal, he says, is getting people ready to save a life if necessary.

“We need to have a way to make sure that people feel confident and have the power to be able to respond in those situations,” he said.

The Red Cross course costs $20 to take online. You can pick up Narcan for free at SNHD.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.