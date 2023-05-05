Saving lives made easier: Effects of Narcan’s increased availability

Naloxone restores normal breathing within 2 to 3 minutes in a person whose breath has slowed...
Naloxone restores normal breathing within 2 to 3 minutes in a person whose breath has slowed down or even stopped.(Alexandra Macia)
By Mike Allen
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:34 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The nasal spray designed to save the life of someone experiencing an opioid overdose, called Narcan, will soon be available over-the-counter.

If you want to get trained on how to use the spray, there are online courses available through the American Red Cross and the Southern Nevada Health District.

“If you want to administer something to reverse a potential opioid overdose, (the spray is) designed to be very easy to use,” Red Cross Divisional Chief Medical Officer Walter Kelley told FOX5 Thursday.

Kelley says it’s more important now than ever to be ready in case someone near you overdoses.

“This is unfortunately an increasing area of concern in our communities,” Kelley said, “And people want to know that they’ve been empowered to respond to those.”

The Red Cross’ course, which lasts about 45 minutes, was first introduced in 2018, when Narcan spray bottles were only available via prescription.

“And now they’re not,” Kelley said. “So I actually keep it here at my house. I think everyone should. And now that it’s widely available, I think we’re going to see more and more uptake in the community.”

The goal, he says, is getting people ready to save a life if necessary.

“We need to have a way to make sure that people feel confident and have the power to be able to respond in those situations,” he said.

The Red Cross course costs $20 to take online. You can pick up Narcan for free at SNHD.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising Lake Mead water level has ripple effect on businesses
Rising Lake Mead water level has ripple effect on businesses
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Cortland Hill
CCSD police arrest school banker after accused of theft
Generic Concert Photo (Source: Pixabay)
Several Las Vegas shows included in Live Nation’s $25 ticket week
Las Vegas police looking for suspect after shooting on RTC bus in east valley
Las Vegas police looking for suspect after shooting on RTC bus in east valley

Latest News

Foundation launches billboards to combat antisemitism in Las Vegas
Foundation launches billboards to combat antisemitism in Las Vegas
Both Mayors discuss what led them to run for office
A Week with the Goodmans: How politics changed over the last 20 years — PART 4
A Week with the Goodmans: How politics changed over the last 20 years — PART 4
Paving crews show progress on longest straight for Las Vegas F1 race
Paving crews show progress on longest straight for Las Vegas F1 race