Pedestrian dead after crash in southwest Las Vegas

By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:41 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A person is dead following a crash involving a vehicle in the southwest part of the Las Vegas Valley Thursday night.

Police tell FOX5 it happened near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane just before 11 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car remained at the site of the crash.

The northbound lanes of Rainbow are closed at Windmill.

No other details have been released.

