Paving crews show progress on longest straight for Las Vegas F1 race

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Formula 1 race cars are expected to roar to more than 200 miles-per-hour along the straightaway stretch on Las Vegas Boulevard this November for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. On Thursday, paving crews gave FOX5 a look at their work outside Caesars Palace.

“It’s going to be a good, intense ride,” said Las Vegas Paving Forman Nick Delong.

Crews have dug down to dirt along the F1 track. They are putting several layers along the straightaway stretch. The first couple layers are the base, to strengthen things. The second layer is for smoothness and the fourth layer will help support the high speed of F1 cars.

“It’s going to ride so smooth. You won’t even know you’re on a road. It will be like you’re on a cloud,” said Delong.

Officials say crews have paved about 30-40 percent of the track, except for that last layer, which is expected to be worked on in July. Officials say they will be opening roads, to some degree, as they finish sections and move on.

Paving crews say they are working hard and are asking the public for a little patience.

“We know it stinks, trying to get through traffic,” said Delong.

He added, “Just bear with us. It will be worth it in the long run. We’ll get to watch some cars go fast and you’ll even get to drive on F1 track for a little bit… just don’t drive like the F1 cars.”

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is in November.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.