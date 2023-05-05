Paving crews show progress on longest straight for Las Vegas F1 race

Formula 1 race cars are expected to roar to more than 200 miles per hour along the straightaway stretch on Las Vegas Boulevard this November for the Grand Prix.
By Joe Vigil
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Formula 1 race cars are expected to roar to more than 200 miles-per-hour along the straightaway stretch on Las Vegas Boulevard this November for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. On Thursday, paving crews gave FOX5 a look at their work outside Caesars Palace.

“It’s going to be a good, intense ride,” said Las Vegas Paving Forman Nick Delong.

Crews have dug down to dirt along the F1 track. They are putting several layers along the straightaway stretch. The first couple layers are the base, to strengthen things. The second layer is for smoothness and the fourth layer will help support the high speed of F1 cars.

“It’s going to ride so smooth. You won’t even know you’re on a road. It will be like you’re on a cloud,” said Delong.

Officials say crews have paved about 30-40 percent of the track, except for that last layer, which is expected to be worked on in July. Officials say they will be opening roads, to some degree, as they finish sections and move on.

Paving crews say they are working hard and are asking the public for a little patience.

“We know it stinks, trying to get through traffic,” said Delong.

He added, “Just bear with us. It will be worth it in the long run. We’ll get to watch some cars go fast and you’ll even get to drive on F1 track for a little bit… just don’t drive like the F1 cars.”

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is in November.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising Lake Mead water level has ripple effect on businesses
Rising Lake Mead water level has ripple effect on businesses
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Cortland Hill
CCSD police arrest school banker after accused of theft
Generic Concert Photo (Source: Pixabay)
Several Las Vegas shows included in Live Nation’s $25 ticket week
Las Vegas police looking for suspect after shooting on RTC bus in east valley
Las Vegas police looking for suspect after shooting on RTC bus in east valley

Latest News

Foundation launches billboards to combat antisemitism in Las Vegas
Foundation launches billboards to combat antisemitism in Las Vegas
Both Mayors discuss what led them to run for office
A Week with the Goodmans: How politics changed over the last 20 years — PART 4
Naloxone restores normal breathing within 2 to 3 minutes in a person whose breath has slowed...
Saving lives made easier: Effects of Narcan’s increased availability
A Week with the Goodmans: How politics changed over the last 20 years — PART 4