North Las Vegas police search for missing woman last seen near Alexander, Allen

Jasmine Marie Perry, 25
Jasmine Marie Perry, 25(NLVPD)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:52 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are searching for a 25-year-old woman who went missing around 3:20 Thursday afternoon.

Jasmine Marie Perry was last seen at her home near Allen Lane and Alexander Road in the 3500 block of Altar Rock.

In a news release, police say Perry is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. Perry’s hair is black and very short. She has brown eyes and a large birthmark on her right tricep.

North Las Vegas police say Perry was last seen wearing a burgundy-colored short sleeve shirt, green camouflage pants and white shoes.

Police say Perry stated she was going to Silver Mesa Park at Allen Lane and Alexander Road but never returned.

Perry is known to have seizures if she does not take her medication within 24-72 hours. Police say she functions at a 10-year-old level.

Anyone with information on Perry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

