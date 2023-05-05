NHL’s Max Pacioretty sells $11M Las Vegas home

By Michael Bell
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:28 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NHL star Max Pacioretty has sold his $11 million home located at 42 Crested Cloud Way - the highest sale price in the Greater Las Vegas area this year so far.

Please read the following in the late Robin Leach’s voice:

“Sitting on a half acre behind the guarded gates of the single-story restricted neighborhood of Indigo in The Ridges, the open concept floor plan features a Calacatta fireplace, wood-accented ceilings, an indoor/outdoor bar, a chef’s kitchen with double islands and a marble backsplash, designer light fixtures, and millwork accent walls.

PHOTOS: Former Golden Knight Max Pacioretty lists Las Vegas home for $12M

“The left wing includes the primary suite, three additional en-suite guest rooms, and an office. The lower level has been completely reimagined from its original form, including an additional 2,000 square feet of living space.

“Complete with a wine cellar, gym, sauna, den, media room and two additional guest rooms, this home truly has it all. The immaculately landscaped backyard is a paradise featuring a 55-foot-long pool with a center island, water features, a fire pit, a full outdoor kitchen and a sport court. No detail spared, 42 Crested Cloud sets a new bar in defining luxury.”

Pacioretty formerly played for the Golden Knights but now plays for the Carolina Hurricanes.

