Nevada Legislature debates bills on gun control at election sites

By Michael Bell
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:39 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two bills concerning gun control were the subject of statements at the Nevada Legislature’s committee on the Judiciary Friday.

AB 354, states existing law prohibits a person from carrying or having various weapons on certain properties, including the Nevada System of Higher Education private or public or child care facilities and other locations.

If passed, the bill would prohibit anyone from “possessing or causing a firearm be present in or within 100 yards of an entrance to... an election site.”

AB 355 would make it a gross misdemeanor for anyone under the age of 21 to possess or control a semiautomatic shotgun or semiautomatic centerfire rifle, essentially raising the age requirement from 18.

Sen. Ira Hansen said AB 354 was redundant in that it is already illegal to intimidate voters in Nevada and that the other gun control measures were also without merit.

“The 2nd Amendment says those rights shall not be infringed. The semiautomatic ban makes no sense... the storage portion is very disturbing. If a single mother keeps a gun in her nightstand to fight off an intruder - she can be prosecuted for not storing the firearm,” he said.

Sen. Jeff Stone said he agreed with Hansen’s points and that a similar law was ruled unconstitutional in the 9th District in California regarding polling places.

“If passed, it will publicize that all areas where we vote are going to be gun-free zones. While we think that’s safe it’s going to invite nefarious people who know that no one is going to be able to defend themselves. I worry there could be potential mayhem,” Stone said.

The bills both passed. A future hearing on the floor has not been set.

