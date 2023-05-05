Nevada Governor wants A’s stadium bill passed before legislature adjourns in May

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo wants the details of the Oakland A’s potential move to Las Vegas hammered out before the current legislative session adjourns.

“We are in the process of working on a package for the A’s,” said a spokesperson from the Governor’s office. “It’s our preference to see this happen before the legislature adjourns, but we will consider different options if that is not possible.”

Bills introduced during the current legislative session must make it out of the House by May 26. The Governor could call for a special session after that date if an agreement is not reached in time.

“The prospect of the Oakland A’s coming to Las Vegas presents an exciting opportunity to diversify our economy and bolster the Las Vegas sports market,” said Clark County Republican Assembly Caucus Leader Brian Hibbetts. “At the moment, we’re looking to the Governor’s office to work out the details. We trust that the Governor and his staff will ensure that whatever happens will be in the best interest of Las Vegas and Nevada.”

The Oakland A’s signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof ballpark in Las Vegas on April 19. The A’s hope to break ground by next year and hope to move into their new home by 2027.

