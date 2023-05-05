Las Vegas police say man now accused of intentionally striking victim in hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that a man was again taken into custody in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash from November 2022.

According to police, at about 3:25 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of an unresponsive male in the roadway near W. Lake Mead Boulevard and Hallston Street.

Police said arriving officers located a man who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by arriving medical personnel.

Through the court of the investigation, LVMPD says detectives identified 20-year-old Ethan Chavez as the suspect in the crash. At the time, police said Chavez was booked in to the Clark County Detention Center for duty to stop at the scene involving death of personal injury.

Las Vegas police said that due to additional evidence, on Nov. 30, the department’s homicide section became the lead on the investigation. Detectives said the investigation revealed that Chavez intentionally struck the victim.

As a result, LVMPD’s Criminal Apprehension Team took Chavez back into custody on May 3. Police said he was again booked into CCDC, this time for 1st degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LVMPD’s Homicide Section at 702-828-2531 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.