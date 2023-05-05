Las Vegas police make arrest in woman’s February murder

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in the case of a woman’s murder on Feb. 27.

Authorities reported the arrest of Michael Coleman, 39, on Thursday. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for murder.

On Feb. 27 around 9 a.m. police responded to reports of a shooting in the 9800 block of Venus Lake Court. Officers found a woman, the identity of whom has not been released, suffering a gunshot wound.

She was taken to UMC and later pronounced deceased.

Investigators believe the woman arrived at her home and got out of her car when a man, now believed to be Coleman, approached and shot her before fleeing the scene in a car.

A court date has not been set as of Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.