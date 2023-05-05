Hawaiian Blessings in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the growing population of Native Hawaiians in Las Vegas, one tradition is making them feel closer to the islands, right here in the desert. Vincent Iokimo Souza is a master of ‘Olelo Hawaii, or Hawaiian language, a Kumu Hula, or Hula instructor, a Mea Oli, or chanter, and a Kahu, or pastor.

Souza has been carrying on various Hawaiian cultural traditions here in Las Vegas since moving here in 2008. One of the traditions he’s often asked to help with are home blessings. In Hawaiian culture, someone moving into a new space or dwelling may request a ceremony to cleanse the space before it is occupied. “The idea of blessings is that we always give thanks and praise to our surrounding elements, elements meaning the winds, the rains, the sun, the moon, what we call in Hawaiian, Wakea, or sky father, Papa, Earth Mother, we have our own, what may be considered Hawaiian gods and goddesses, we pay respect to them,” Souza said.

Over the last few years, more and more families moving from Hawaii have reached out to Souza to conduct blessings at new homes. “Whether there was something negative that happened, for us, sanctifying that land, blessing it, asking that the spirits that may be on that land, let them know that we’re just there to be stewards or caretakers of the land. We don’t own it. In the Western world, we may have a paper, a deed, a mortgage or so forth. But spiritually, we really don’t own it,” said Souza.

Souza uses Ti Leaf and Hawaiian sea salt while reciting various Hawaiian chants both inside and outside of a home. Before the ceremony begins, he explains why each specific chant is done in each specific room. A chant done inside the kitchen is to bless the hands that will cook the food to nourish the family living inside the home. “Everything is done in Hawaiian chant, in Hawaiian language. And of course, not everyone understands it, most people don’t. So I explain to those that I’m doing blessings for, what’s going to happen, what the procedure is, what is happening. They may not understand it, but they’ll know because of what I explained,” Souza said.

During one of the home blessings Souza conducted, a Paiute tribe member was in attendance. “So I had that privilege to explain it to the Native American tribe member and they said, ‘Wow, you’re just like us. You bless the land. We don’t know what’s on the land or what was on the land before,” Souza said. He has connected with both Paiute and Hualapai tribes here in Southern Nevada.

The blessings also can include as many or as little religious elements as one chooses. “Not only was I raised in order to respect our Hawaiian spirits, our Hawaiian elements, but I was also raised as a Catholic. I served in the Catholic Church here in Nevada,” Souza said. “In the Catholic Church, we have the trilogy, Father, Son and Holy Ghost. For Hawaiians, I believe that Pele, the fire Goddess that creates land is a manifestation of the one true God for me,” Souza said.

Souza called it a privilege to connect so many people to the islands they came from. “This may be where we reside right now. But as Hawaiians, Hawaii will always be our home. And because of that, it’s it brings me great satisfaction,” Souza said.

Souza does not charge a fee for conducting the blessings but does accept donations on behalf of his Hula school in order to continue the perpetuation of Hawaiian culture through dance and language. Souza can be contacted here.

