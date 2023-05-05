Gun confiscated from student at Las Vegas elementary school

A CCSD Police vehicle is seen in this file photo.
A CCSD Police vehicle is seen in this file photo.(Drew Andre/FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:49 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Administrators confiscated a gun from a student at a Las Vegas elementary school on Thursday.

According to a notice sent to parents from Herbert A. Derfelt principal Lea Chua, school administrators confiscated the gun from the student. The incident was immediately reported to CCSD Police, Chua said in her notice.

A full copy of the Thursday letter to parents can be read below:

Dear Parents/Guardians:

This is Herbert A. Derfelt Principal Lea Chua. In an effort to keep you informed of matters happening within our community, I want to make you aware of an incident that occurred today on campus.

School administration confiscated a firearm from a student. The incident was immediately reported to CCSD Police for investigation and handled the situation. Due to privacy laws, we are unable to discuss individual student matters, however, this event serves as a reminder that weapons of any kind are not permitted on campus. As it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.

Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue.

Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Please know that this is a police matter, so we are unable to discuss specifics. Should you have any questions or concerns regarding your child, please feel free to call us at 702-799-4370.

