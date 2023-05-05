Golden Knights bring 1-0 series lead into game 2 against Oilers

(AP) - Edmonton Oilers (50-23-9, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Oilers -125, Golden Knights +105; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Golden Knights lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Golden Knights won the last meeting 6-4. Ivan Barbashev scored two goals in the victory.

Vegas has a 51-22-9 record overall and a 15-9-3 record in Pacific Division play. The Golden Knights have a 26-12-3 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Edmonton is 50-23-9 overall and 23-7-3 against the Pacific Division. The Oilers are first in NHL play with 325 total goals (averaging 4.0 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson has 16 goals and 49 assists for the Golden Knights. Michael Amadio has scored four goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 64 goals and 89 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has 12 goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Oilers: 7-1-2, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

