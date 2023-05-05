Foundation launches billboards to combat antisemitism in Las Vegas

A Jewish Las Vegas high school student with autism recently had a swastika carved onto his back.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:16 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Jewish Las Vegas high school student with autism recently had a swastika carved onto his back.

His school environment was deemed unsafe and he left the school after the attack. In response, the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism has launched billboards in the Las Vegas area in partnership with Jewish Nevada and the Anti-Defamation League in Nevada as part of the “#StandUpToJewishHate” campaign.

According to a media release, the billboards will run until May 6 at half a dozen Las Vegas locations, including near Caesar’s Palace, Planet Hollywood and the Fashion Show shopping mall.

The billboards are part of the foundation’s $25 million campaign to help combat antisemitism.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

