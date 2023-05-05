Deadly crash closes Summerlin Parkway near Anasazi

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle has closed down westbound Summerlin Parkway at Anasazi Drive.

According to a post on social media, Nevada State Police is investigating the crash. All traffic is being diverted off of Summerlin Parkway at Anasazi.

#trafficalert ⚠️ Fatal Crash Summerlin Pkwy WB at Anasazi, Auto/Ped. All traffic being diverted off Summerlin PKWY WB at Anasazi. Expect delays in the area as State Troopers investigate. Use caution in the area. #nhpscomm — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) May 5, 2023

No other details have been released at this time.

