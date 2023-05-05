Deadly crash closes Summerlin Parkway near Anasazi
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle has closed down westbound Summerlin Parkway at Anasazi Drive.
According to a post on social media, Nevada State Police is investigating the crash. All traffic is being diverted off of Summerlin Parkway at Anasazi.
No other details have been released at this time.
Check back for updates.
