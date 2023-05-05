CCSD addresses ‘unsubstantiated threats’ towards school districts across country

Clark County School District bus.
Clark County School District bus.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As alleged threats against schools continue to circulate across the country, the Clark County School District on Friday issued a statement to address the matter.

CCSD addressed the “unsubstantiated threats” in a statement shared district-wide as well as posted on his social media channels.

A copy of the notice can be read below:

The Clark County School District (CCSD) is aware of some social media trends and rumors that can create disruptions on our campuses and the surrounding community. Please know that there are currently vague threats being experienced by many school districts across the nation.

CCSD administration and CCSD Police take these threats seriously which are often created by individuals outside our community with the intent of disrupting learning.

One of our top priorities is to provide a positive and safe learning environment for all of our students and staff. We ask that parents monitor their children’s social media usage and engage their children in conversations about proper behavior and the expectations outlined in the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.

Also, please talk to your children about the serious consequences of making threats to the school. Threats are not joking matters. All threats are taken seriously and will be dealt with appropriately.

Students and parents can make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.

