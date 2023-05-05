Boulder City police traffic stop ends with DUI arrest, guns seized

The Boulder City Police Department announced a traffic stop ended with guns being seized and one person being arrested for DUI on Thursday night.(Boulder City Police Department)
By Michael Bell
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:17 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Boulder City Police Department announced a traffic stop ended with guns being seized and one person being arrested for DUI on last night.

Boulder City Police

An officer was on patrol in the downtown area when they noticed a driver failing to maintain lanes and pulled them over.

Eventually, police recovered a baggie of what the driver said was probably cocaine, two firearms, and a brace conversion which is considered illegal by the ATF.

The driver was charged with a DUI while his name was not released.

