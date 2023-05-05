Authorities say man rescued from woods after sex game goes awry

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:22 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — German police say a 51-year-old man who was left tied up in the woods when a sex game went awry had a lucky escape after a cyclist and a hunter heard his screams for help.

Police said the man was discovered fully dressed but firmly bound with ropes and a pantyhose over his head atop a deer-hunting platform near the town of Bueckburg late Wednesday.

In a statement Friday, police said the man appeared to have been tied up by a woman he met online. After she had done so, the woman received a phone call and fled the woods suddenly, leaving the man behind in a helpless state.

“The 51-year-old told officers that that he had a box cutter on him ‘for such situations’ but seemed to have underestimated the (woman’s) bondage skills because he was unable to reach the knife,” police said.

The man was unharmed and refused to provide information about the woman’s identity. Police have opened an investigation of her on suspicion of failure to render assistance and possible deprivation of liberty.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Concert Photo (Source: Pixabay)
Several Las Vegas shows included in Live Nation’s $25 ticket week
Pancakes breakfast generic
3 Las Vegas Valley restaurants make list of ‘Top 100 Brunch Spots’ in US
Police: ‘Wanted suspect’ taken into custody after barricade near Lake Mead, Lamb
Police: ‘Wanted suspect’ taken into custody after barricade near Lake Mead, Lamb
Buffalo Bills first-round draft pick Dalton Kincaid speaks to reporters during the NFL football...
High school in Las Vegas had more players selected in NFL Draft than any other in US
Frank and Sonya hit the bingo Jumbo progressive jackpot at Green Valley Ranch
Lucky local hits $231K bingo jackpot at Henderson casino

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Supreme Court blocks Oklahoma from executing death row inmate
FILE - Passengers exit the Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard subway station in the Queens borough of...
WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it’s no longer emergency
FILE - Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, center right, and first lady Jill Biden during a...
Jill Biden in UK for King Charles’ coronation, visits No. 10
FILE - Perrigo has applied to sell a decades-old birth control pill over the counter.
FDA weighing 1st over-the-counter birth control pill
A worker was killed in a "violent explosion" at a chemical facility in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts blast site where 1 died moves to cleanup phase