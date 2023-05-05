Airline passenger stopped with 22 snakes in checked baggage, officials say

Custom agents in India discovered 22 snakes in an airline passenger's baggage.
Custom agents in India discovered 22 snakes in an airline passenger's baggage.(Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, India)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:15 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENNAI, India (Gray News) - Officials in India say customs agents made an interesting find when checking an airline passenger’s luggage last week.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs in India shared videos of agents finding 22 snakes in a woman’s checked baggage.

Chennai Customs reportedly intercepted the female passenger when examining her items.

The woman was arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and the snakes were of various species and sizes, according to officials.

Authorities said they seized the snakes as well as a chameleon that was found in the baggage per the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

Officials said the wildlife act is for the protection of various species, such as the snakes found, and plants.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo Bills first-round draft pick Dalton Kincaid speaks to reporters during the NFL football...
High school in Las Vegas had more players selected in NFL Draft than any other in US
Generic Concert Photo (Source: Pixabay)
Several Las Vegas shows included in Live Nation’s $25 ticket week
Pancakes breakfast generic
3 Las Vegas Valley restaurants make list of ‘Top 100 Brunch Spots’ in US
Police: ‘Wanted suspect’ taken into custody after barricade near Lake Mead, Lamb
Police: ‘Wanted suspect’ taken into custody after barricade near Lake Mead, Lamb
Frank and Sonya hit the bingo Jumbo progressive jackpot at Green Valley Ranch
Lucky local hits $231K bingo jackpot at Henderson casino

Latest News

West Career and Technical Academy
West Las Vegas Valley high school on lockdown for ‘suspicious situation’
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college...
Proud Boys 1/6 verdict boosts Justice Dept. in Trump probe
U.S. Border Patrol agents patrol the Rio Grande in boats in Mission, Texas, Thursday, May 4,...
Mayorkas: Border is ‘very challenging’ as asylum limits end
Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach just...
Random shooting leaves 12-year-old Florida boy dead at store
This image taken from Prince George's County Police Department twitter page shows a person with...
Maryland police: Attackers tried to shoot boy on school bus