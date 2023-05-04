A Week with the Goodmans: Tough love advice for major league sports — PART 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:57 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Our week with the Goodmans continues.
The mayor and former mayor will wrap up a combined quarter century in city hall next year.
A big goal of both mayors was to get professional sports into Las Vegas. FOX5′s John Huck sat down with them a few days after the A’s announced they bought land to build a stadium off the Strip.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.