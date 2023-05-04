LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans of “Stranger Things” will soon be able to immerse themselves “into a world of supernatural mystery” when a store dedicated to the popular show debuts on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Netflix is set to bring “Stranger Things: The Official Store” to Las Vegas for a “long-term residency” later this month.

Opening at the Showcase Mall, 3785 S Las Vegas Boulevard, Suite #102, Netflix says the store will open its doors to the public on Friday, May 26.

Creators say the store “immerses fans into a world of supernatural mystery, enduring friendships, and 80s nostalgia in a one-of-a-kind celebration of the Stranger Things universe.”

'Stranger Things' store to open on Las Vegas Strip (Netflix/Event Network)

As part of the experience, Netflix adds that “guests will be able to explore Stranger Things’ most iconic locations, get up close to a hidden Demogorgon, take photos inside Joyce’s House, shop in the Starcourt Mall, play games at the Palace Arcade, and – for the first time – explore Vecna’s attic.”

'Stranger Things' official store to open on Las Vegas Strip (Netflix/Event Network)

“We are thrilled to bring this retail experience to Las Vegas and give Stranger Things fans a chance to celebrate their love of this global phenomenon,” says Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences at Netflix. “We’re continuing to find new ways to engage with the fans and drive excitement for one of our most popular series. Stranger Things: The Official Store in Las Vegas is the largest store we’ve opened and is packed with 80s vibes and brand new, unique immersive elements and merchandise that Las Vegas residents and visitors alike will be stoked to be the first to experience.”

The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

For more information, visit: https://www.instagram.com/stranger.things.store/.

