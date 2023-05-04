Several Las Vegas shows included in Live Nation’s $25 ticket week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Live Nation on Thursday announced the return of its “Concert Week,” which offers $25 tickets to more than 3,800 shows across the country.

Spanning a wide variety of genres, Live Nation’s special “Concert Week” offering runs from May 10-16.

According to Live Nation, the Las Vegas shows participating in Concert Week include:

BAKKT THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO: Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Weezer, 90′s Pop Tour, Gloria Trevi, Los Angeles Azules and Godsmack

DOLBY LIVE AT PARK MGM: Maroon 5

MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA: Shinedown, Big Time Rush, Wu-Tang Clan, Pepe Aguilar, Alejandro Fernandez and LL Cool J

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE: Rod Stewart

PEARL CONCERT THEATER AT PALMS CASINO RESORT: Matute, Peter Frampton, Counting Crows, Elvis Costello, Angela Aguilar and Melissa Etheridge

THE VENETIAN RESORT LAS VEGAS: David Spade & Nikki Glaser and Seal

THE CHELSEA INSIDE THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS: Billy Idol

MICHELOB ULTRA ARENA: Banda MS, Marca MP and Beck & Phoenix

T-MOBILE ARENA: Marco Antonio Solis, Nickelback and Duran Duran

FLAMINGO LAS VEGAS: RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE! Las Vegas

HOUSE OF BLUES LAS VEGAS: Capital Cities, Carlos Santana, Clutch, King Lil G, Maisie Peters, Mr. Bungle, Yacht Rock Revue, Lucha VaVOOM, Leon Larregui, Tarja and Jesse & Joy

BROOKLYN BOWL LAS VEGAS: Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter, Get the Led Out, Buckcherry, Helloween, Nickel Creek, Owl City, Poppy & PVRIS, Stabbing Westward & The Birthday Massacre, Sylvan Esso, The Green, The Young Dubliners, Yungblud and Beartooth

The company also provided the below FAQs on the offering:

● How Concert Week Works:

From May 10-16, fans can visit //LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see the full list of participating events. Once they’ve selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the ticket(s) to their cart and proceed to checkout.

● How to Find Participating Shows:

Fans can filter their search on //LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek by participating events, venues, or artists. While on the website, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.

● How to Buy Tickets:

Tickets will be available starting with Verizon and Rakuten presales (details below) beginning Tuesday, May 9th. The general onsale for Concert Week will begin Wednesday, May 10th at 10 AM ET through Thursday, May 16th at 11:59 PM, or while supplies last at //LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

● How to Access Verizon Presale:

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for Live Nation Concert Week in the U.S. through Verizon Up for select shows beginning Tuesday, May 9 at 10 AM ET through 11:59 PM local time. Verizon customers can unlock access to the presale by linking their Ticketmaster and Verizon accounts (linking can be completed anytime in advance, or during the presale window). For more details visit Verizon Up.

● How to Access Rakuten Presale:

Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, May 9th at 10 AM ET until 11:59 PM ET (while supplies last). It’s free and easy to join Rakuten, and members get access to savings and rewards on the shopping platform, including Cash Back across 3,500+ stores. Sign up for Rakuten here to receive a presale access code, which will be available within the My Account page of Rakuten’s app or website. Terms apply.

● How to Access Hilton Honors’ Tickets with Points:

Hilton Honors, the fastest-growing hotel loyalty program for Hilton’s 19 world-class brands, makes it easier for members to score tickets to see their favorite artists and live concerts - even during Live Nation’s Concert Week. Members simply need to connect their Hilton Honors and Ticketmaster accounts and use their Hilton Honors Points to pay for all or part of their ticket purchases for select Concert Week shows. For more information about Tickets with Points, please visit the website. The Hilton Honors program is free to join, and travelers can enroll online at hiltonhonors.com.

Live Nation notes that as part of Concert Week, all-in tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 cost.

Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue, the company says.

For more information, visit: //LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

