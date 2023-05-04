Police: ‘Wanted suspect’ barricaded near Lake Mead, Lamb

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Streets in the northeast Las Vegas Valley are closed as a “wanted suspect” is barricaded, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

The police activity is centered on Lake Mead Boulevard between Lamb and Walnut.

RTC said all eastbound and westbound lanes of Lake Mead are blocked from Gateway Road to Moonlite Drive.

A representative with Manuel Cortez Elementary School said they were in soft lockdown, but it has since been lifted.

Additional details on the suspect in question weren’t immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

