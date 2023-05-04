Police: ‘Wanted suspect’ barricaded near Lake Mead, Lamb

Police activity near Lake Mead, Lamb on May 4, 2023.
Police activity near Lake Mead, Lamb on May 4, 2023.(LVACS)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Streets in the northeast Las Vegas Valley are closed as a “wanted suspect” is barricaded, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

The police activity is centered on Lake Mead Boulevard between Lamb and Walnut.

RTC said all eastbound and westbound lanes of Lake Mead are blocked from Gateway Road to Moonlite Drive.

A representative with Manuel Cortez Elementary School said they were in soft lockdown, but it has since been lifted.

Additional details on the suspect in question weren’t immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising Lake Mead water level has ripple effect on businesses
Rising Lake Mead water level has ripple effect on businesses
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Cortland Hill
CCSD police arrest school banker after accused of theft
Las Vegas police looking for suspect after shooting on RTC bus in east valley
Las Vegas police looking for suspect after shooting on RTC bus in east valley
Nicole Waters
Las Vegas police again locate woman in viral ‘they’ll never catch me’ video

Latest News

Frank and Sonya hit the bingo Jumbo progressive jackpot at Green Valley Ranch
Lucky local hits $231K bingo jackpot at Henderson casino
"May the Science Be with You" event at Atomic Museum
‘May the Science Be With You’ event aims to expose kids to STEAM field
Suspect from a May 4 convenience store robbery
Las Vegas police looking for convenience store robbery suspect
The Pacific Engineering and Production Company of Nevada, or PEPCON, burns after a series of...
35 years later: Remembering the PEPCON disaster in Henderson