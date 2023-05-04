New Henderson Police Chief talks about goals for the city

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -New Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick is getting right to work to keep Henderson safe.

“My number one goal every day is to make sure this is a safe community to live in. That’s our focus, that’s what we do every day. It’s serving the community. It’s making sure that when people go to bed at night they know they’re protected,” said Chief Chadwick.

The new Chief is no stranger to Henderson streets. She grew up in Las Vegas and has been on the Henderson Police force for 21 years, working in several leadership positions. She has experience as a training officer, crisis negotiator, served on a DEA task force, and was part of the SWAT and K9 unit, among many other duties.

The Chief sat down with FOX5 News and talked about wanting to cut down on DUI drivers, speeders and red-light runners.

“We have red light indicators coming, which will monitor when people are running red lights and help us to enforce those. There’s a lot of different things we’re putting with in technology wise to also help us slow people down. But at the end of the day, we need people to slow down on our roadways. We don’t want to have any more fatalities. We don’t want to have the car accidents we have,” said Chief Chadwick.

FOX5 asked what the Chief wants the public to know about her.

“I am very open and honest. I’m very approachable. Anyone who knows me through the community has seen me at a lot of community events, Coffee with a Cop, HOA meetings. I will still continue to go to those. I’m happy to answer any questions anyone has. So, the most important thing for our community to know is that I truly feel it’s an honor and a privilege to wear this badge and serve them every day. So do the officers and the professional staff that work here,” said Chief Chadwick.

The Chief said she also wants to make it a priority to focus on the physical and mental health of officers and department staff.

Chief Chadwick said she is also a big VGK fan and planned to go the second-round playoff game against the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

