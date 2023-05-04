Nevada Legislature debates bill to regulate sidewalk food, merch vendors

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Legislature debated and clarified details about a bill that would establish requirements for selling food on sidewalks.

SB92, would set rules for the licensing and regulation of street food and merchandise vendors. One caveat would be that it would only apply to a county or city with a population is 100,000 or more people

That includes Clark and Washoe Counties, as of May 2023.

Robert Purdy, Fellow for the Nevada Latino Legislative Caucus, said the bill requires sidewalk vendors to get a license and approval from a local health board.

It would also create the Task Force on Safe Sidewalk Vending.

“The number of street vendors has increased across the state, up 10.5% per year on average from 2017 to 2022,” Purdy said. “Vendors are substantially made up of Latino/immigrant backgrounds. Every county and city has different regulations and definitions for street vendors.”

Similar bills and legislation have been done in California, New York, Arizona, Utah, and Florida.

“Reforming regulations for vendors is necessary. They are a net positive for all members of the community and support the spirit of entrepreneurship.”

Parts of the bill like the regulations would go into effect in October, if passed.

No action was taken on the bill, which has been referred for the assembly. A future hearing date has not been set.

