Motorcyclist dead following crash near Las Vegas Boulevard, Warm Springs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a vehicle near the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Las Vegas Boulevard Wednesday evening.

According to Las Vegas police, the vehicle and motorcycle collided just before 9:30 p.m. in front of the Manor Suites.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead by medical staff.

Police said the driver stayed on scene and impairment is not suspected at this time.

Fatal detail investigators are responding to the scene.

Closures are in effect on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard from Warm Springs to the 215. It is unclear when it will be reopened.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.