Mississippi Stud poker player hits $277K jackpot at Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On May 3, a Mississippi Stud poker player hit a massive jackpot at a casino on the Las Vegas strip.

According to a media release, the player in question took home a Mega Progressive Jackpot worth $277,866. A photo of the jackpot-winning hand showed that the player’s king and jack of clubs combined with the community cards of ten, queen and ace in the same suit for a royal flush.

No other information about the winner was released.

