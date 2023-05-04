Mississippi Stud poker player hits $277K jackpot at Strip casino
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:12 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On May 3, a Mississippi Stud poker player hit a massive jackpot at a casino on the Las Vegas strip.
According to a media release, the player in question took home a Mega Progressive Jackpot worth $277,866. A photo of the jackpot-winning hand showed that the player’s king and jack of clubs combined with the community cards of ten, queen and ace in the same suit for a royal flush.
No other information about the winner was released.
