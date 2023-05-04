MGM Resorts CEO says A’s could bring 400K more tourists to Las Vegas each year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As the possibility of the Oakland A’s relocating to Las Vegas nears reality, Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and president of MGM Resorts International, believes the move could bring 400,000 more tourists to the area annually.

Hornbuckle made the comment in response to a question asked by Steven Wieczynski of Stifel during MGM Resorts’ quarter-one earnings conference call Tuesday,

“So if we think about the impact that the Raiders, the Knights, have had on visitation to the city, you’re now going to get the age at some point probably in the near future. And we’re talking about, let’s call it, 81 home games or so and typically slower visitation periods. It might be too early to know, but just wondering if you guys have thought about this at all and maybe what type of impact you might eventually see there,” Wieczynski said.

Hornbuckle said the company has considered the impact the move could have on the area.

“We have. And obviously, given the location and the conversation of a pedestrian bridge from it to the park, which is obviously where T-Mobile sits, we think it could bring about 400,000 tourists a year to the Valley that wouldn’t otherwise come. We think that’s a reasonable number. That’s a number that’s been created by a bunch of folks looking at it. And so we think that part is accretive,” Hornbuckle said.

However, in his response, Hornbuckle also noted that the company isn’t “a fan” of the $500 million in public assistance that the team is seeking.

“We’re not a fan of any more tax dollars put into this. We yield the governor’s position and assume that this will be done responsibly for the state and ultimately for Clark County. All that said, I like to believe it will happen, and it will be accretive by the overall visitation,” Hornbuckle added.

According to AP, the team’s ballpark and other developments are projected to cost about $1.5 billion. As such, the A’s are asking for $500 million in public assistance, according to Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, who has been in talks with the team’s leadership and whose district includes the potential stadium site.

