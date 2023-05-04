‘May the Science Be With You’ event aims to expose kids to STEAM field

"May the Science Be with You" event at Atomic Museum
"May the Science Be with You" event at Atomic Museum(FOX5)
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Star Wars and science go hand in hand at the “May the Science Be with You” event.

The Atomic Museum is hosting a free event that allows kids to participate in lots of different STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities.

There will also be a cosplay contest and Star Wars characters walking around for photo ops. Detra Page with the Desert Research Institute said events like this make science more accessible for kids who may not get the exposure otherwise.

“We want them to be ready for the careers of the future and to have a comfort level with it,” Page said. “We want them to be comfortable coding and this is just one more way to have them build confidence in that way.”

That event starts at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 and goes until 7:30 p.m. It is free and no registration is required. More information about the event is available here.

