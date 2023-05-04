Lucky local hits $231K bingo jackpot at Henderson casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky Las Vegas local hit a bingo jackpot worth almost a quarter of a million dollars.

According to a media release, a man identified as “Frank M.” hit a big win for $231,429 during a 1 p.m. bingo session at Green Valley Ranch on May 3. He achieved a coverall in 51 called numbers to win the “Jumbo progressive jackpot.”

The casino reported that during its bingo games, players are given cards with even numbers already covered so the announcer only calls odd numbers.

